NCAA champ nails field goal ... with a golf club

Ole Miss football fans haven't had many reasons to cheer this season with their team sitting on a 3-4 record, but NCAA men's individual champion Braden Thornberry gave them one on Saturday.

Thornberry, a 20-year-old junior, was honored at halftime of the Rebels 40-24 loss to LSU, and the kid put on a show.

As "We Are The Champions" blared over the speakers, Thornberry teed up a football and knocked it through the field goal ... with an 8-iron.

The trick shot came after a morning where he made a hole-in-one. Not bad for a single day's work.