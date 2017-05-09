No nightlife? Warriors Green, Durant enjoy Top Golf

After closing out their sweep of the Utah Jazz in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors don't have to worry about finding some nightlife in the state until they visit next season.

But when they do visit again, the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs, who had several players express concerns over the lack of nightlife in the area, could take a page out of a couple of their superstars' book and ... play golf.

And no, we're not talking about Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant hit up Top Golf between Games 3 and 4 of the series and documented some of the trip on Snapchat.

Draymond Green said he enjoyed his night off in Salt Lake. Went with Kevin Durant to Top Golf for the first time. A look at his swing pic.twitter.com/68Ycs7GyHx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2017

“Went to Top Golf yesterday,” Green told the Mercury News . “That was fun.”

Durant's attempts weren't captured this go-around, but his swing from a couple years ago could use some work.

Kevin Durant: Better at shooting jumpers than swinging golf clubs pic.twitter.com/keGOnN2gKN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 2, 2015

As for a match with Curry and Iguodala, who have played in a celebrity pro-am or two in their day ... doesn't sound like it's going to happen.

“I don’t want to go to Top Golf with Steph and Andre because it wouldn’t be fun,” Green said. “I don’t want to play with them. I played with KD, similar talent level. We didn’t even keep score. See with Steph and Andre, they’re going to want to keep score. I don’t want to play with them.

Sounds like a game with Giannis Antetokounmpo is more Green's speed.