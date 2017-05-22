Horschel's daughter more excited than dad about win

Billy Horschel was pumped up and even a little emotional after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday for his first victory since 2014.
But that was nothing compared to his daughter, Skylar's, reaction, who was watching on TV.
Horschel's wife, Brittany, tweeted a video of their eldest child flipping out with excitement after Billy Ho topped Jason Day in a playoff:
@BillyHo_Golf pic.twitter.com/AUCyXyhE1R— brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 21, 2017
Between this and Amanda Blumenherst's kid adorably trying and trying and trying to get his ball in the hole, we've got your cure for that case of the Mondays.