Horschel's daughter more excited than dad about win

By

Grill Room Team
May 22, 2017, 3:25 pm

Billy Horschel was pumped up and even a little emotional after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday for his first victory since 2014.

But that was nothing compared to his daughter, Skylar's, reaction, who was watching on TV.

Horschel's wife, Brittany, tweeted a video of their eldest child flipping out with excitement after Billy Ho topped Jason Day in a playoff:

Between this and Amanda Blumenherst's kid adorably trying and trying and trying to get his ball in the hole, we've got your cure for that case of the Mondays.

Billy Horschel, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

