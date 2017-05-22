Horschel's daughter more excited than dad about win

Billy Horschel was pumped up and even a little emotional after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday for his first victory since 2014.

But that was nothing compared to his daughter, Skylar's, reaction, who was watching on TV.

Horschel's wife, Brittany, tweeted a video of their eldest child flipping out with excitement after Billy Ho topped Jason Day in a playoff:

Between this and Amanda Blumenherst's kid adorably trying and trying and trying to get his ball in the hole, we've got your cure for that case of the Mondays.