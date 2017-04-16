Photos: Sergio, Angela enjoying trip to Swiss Alps

While "The Boys" are #SB2K17-ing, and while Justin Rose is teeing off from a floating dock, Sergio Garcia's post-Masters vacation has taken him to the Swiss Alps.

After finally climbing the major mountain at Augusta, Garcia is now among the many mountains of Crans-Montana:

Garcia is in the early stages of a month-long break and will return to competition May 11-14 at The Players, where he topped Paul Goydos in a playoff in 2008 and lost to Rickie Fowler in extra holes in 2015.