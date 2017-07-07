Grill Room

Pro hits fan, signs glove, then takes glove back

Grill Room Team
July 7, 2017, 10:49 am

Fans get hit by errant golf shots quite often, and not always by Phil Mickelson. And they usually get a little something to ease their pain.

Andrew Yun struck a female fan with a tee shot on Thursday at the Web.com Tour's Lecom Health Challenge. He did the customary apology and gave her a signed glove. And then he realized it was the only glove in his bag, so he asked for it back to finish his round.

Playing competitor Kyle Thompson, of course, wasn't going to let Yun get off without a little public humiliation

Yun shot 2-under 70.

Andrew Yun

