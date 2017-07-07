Pro hits fan, signs glove, then takes glove back

Fans get hit by errant golf shots quite often, and not always by Phil Mickelson. And they usually get a little something to ease their pain.

Andrew Yun struck a female fan with a tee shot on Thursday at the Web.com Tour's Lecom Health Challenge. He did the customary apology and gave her a signed glove. And then he realized it was the only glove in his bag, so he asked for it back to finish his round.

Playing competitor Kyle Thompson, of course, wasn't going to let Yun get off without a little public humiliation

@AndrewYunGolf hit a lady, signed a glove, apologizes...& then discovers he didn't have any gloves in bag. Had to get it back from her!pic.twitter.com/NFjAxj52AA — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) July 6, 2017

Yun shot 2-under 70.