Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls

By

Grill Room Team
May 3, 2017, 2:40 pm

Ian Poulter has a history of not exactly connecting on all levels with the common man. From complaining on Twitter about his nanny’s airplane business-class seat being downgraded to revealing he pays to have his Christmas tree delivered and decorated, the Englishman takes his fair share of heat on the Internet.

The latest example came on Instagram Wednesday, when he shared a photo of his Titleist Pro V1 practice balls with the question, "How do you mark your @titleist practice balls.... ?"

How do you mark your @titleist practice balls.... ?

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

While an innocent enough question, the post was roundly criticized by commenters, most of whom probably use practice balls marked with "range," and who would be elated to find a used Titleist Pro V1 in the woods and happily put it in play during a round as opposed to marking up brand new ones to practice with.

You know, normal golfers.

Even fellow pro Thomas Pieters got in on the fun, although it appears he had less of an issue with the type of balls and more of a problem with the giant "I.P." printed on them.

Ian Poulter

