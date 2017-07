While you're out enjoying the Fourth of July, so are a host of your favorite tour pros.

So have fun today - these guys and girls are.

Happy 4th @allisonstokke A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

If you can't tell, we like America A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Who's gonna be rockin the RED WHITE & BLUE on the course today?? #AMERICA A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Proud to be an American!!!!!! Be safe everyone! #thosepants #rainorshineproudamerican #morganhashergamefaceon #sheisalwaystakingcareofmeholdingthatumbrella #solheimcup A post shared by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

This says it all. Happy 4th All. Be safe and enjoy the day!!! A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

God Bless America, Land that I love. Stand beside her, and guide her Thru the night with a light from above. From the mountains, to the prairies, To the oceans, white with foam God bless America, My home sweet home. HAPPY 4th OF JULY! A post shared by Gerina Piller (@gerinampiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:30am PDT