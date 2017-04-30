QB Rodgers spotted on golf date with model Rohrbach

Turns out, all Aaron Rodgers needed was a new playing partner.

Just a couple of weeks after saying he was cutting out golf and using that free time to get into a fantastically entertaining Twitter battle with fake Shooter McGavin, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted on a golf date with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach, according to Terez Owens.

Rodgers, 33, who recently split with his longtime girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, was seen walking Westchester Golf Course in Los Angeles with Rohrbach, 27, on Thursday.

The model, who stars in the upcoming "Baywatch" movie, played college golf at Georgetown before getting her big break with Sports Illustrated.

The duo played in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After some investigative journalism, it's not too hard to figure out why Rodgers suddenly came out of golf retirement:

