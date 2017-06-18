Grill Room

Remember when: Jungle Bird's 5-year anniversary

By

Grill Room Team
June 18, 2017, 4:10 pm

RSS

Hard to believe, but it's been five years since Webb Simpson won the U.S. Open Jungle Bird entered our lives in glorious fashion, interrupting the trophy ceremony at The Olympic Club to make bird calls before getting hauled off by the USGA's Mike Davis.

He eventually apologized to Simpson for his bizarre attempt to get out his message - stopping deforestation - but the squaking in the clip above will live on in infamy.

Since then he's popped up at women's golf events, other trophy ceremonies, soccer games and college football games. But nothing will top the original.

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, Jungle Bird, 2017 U.S. Open, 2012 U.S. Open, Webb Simpson

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 4
U.S. Open
USGA honors Arnie, 57 years after U.S. Open win
Erin Hills victor will be first $2M major winner
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Sunday

Trending

DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.