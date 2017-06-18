Remember when: Jungle Bird's 5-year anniversary

Hard to believe, but it's been five years since Webb Simpson won the U.S. Open Jungle Bird entered our lives in glorious fashion, interrupting the trophy ceremony at The Olympic Club to make bird calls before getting hauled off by the USGA's Mike Davis.

He eventually apologized to Simpson for his bizarre attempt to get out his message - stopping deforestation - but the squaking in the clip above will live on in infamy.

Since then he's popped up at women's golf events, other trophy ceremonies, soccer games and college football games. But nothing will top the original.