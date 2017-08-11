Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing

Come Sunday evening, Kevin Kisner could be known as the 2017 PGA champion. But it's still not as cool as the title of: PGA Tour Pro Who Got Suspended From His Local Club For Cart Racing. Or, PTPWGSFHLCFCR, for short. He was promptly reinstated at Palmetto Golf Club, but it made for an interesting post-Masters story last year. Check out the original article below:

Original story: April 24, 2016

A recent video from Vice Sports featuring Kevin Kisner shed insight on how the PGA Tour winner spends his "off days" away from competition. It also appears to have earned Kisner a suspension from his home club.

Kisner is a native of Aiken, S.C. and plays out of Palmetto Golf Club in the same city, just a 20-minute drive from the front gate of Augusta National. Founded in 1892, Palmetto lists itself as the second-oldest golf club in the U.S. behind only Chicago Golf Club.

It was also the site of a recent video in which Kisner and several of his friends took to the course for a friendly, nine-hole match that also featured a cart race down the hill on one of the holes:

Kisner spent Friday scouting Oakmont for the upcoming U.S. Open, and he tweeted over the weekend that he was prepping for his next two starts by practicing at nearby Sage Valley Golf Club. That prompted some of his 14,500 followers to wonder why he wasn't playing at his home course, to which Kisner replied that he had been suspended over the video:

@jjmanion @HitchWoodsAiken I would let you play anytime with me @palmettogc1892 but I'm suspended bc of my @VICESports video. Seems fair! — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) April 24, 2016

Kisner also tweeted that he is "having some issues" at Palmetto and that the other individuals in the video - all of whom were club members - have also been suspended.

"Pretty comical," Kisner wrote.

Kisner earned his first career victory earlier this season at the RSM Classic. He is expected to play in two weeks at the Wells Fargo Championship, followed by a start at The Players where last year he lost in a playoff to Rickie Fowler.