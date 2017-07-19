Remember when: One-year anniversary of Phil hat clip

Phil Mickelson is always thinking outside the box on the golf course, and last year at The Open he showed us that creativity doesn't just apply to shaping certain shots.

One year ago this week, Mickelson used a binder clip to keep his hat held tightly on his head as the wind blew up to 30 mph at Royal Troon, a look that set social media on fire and almost nabbed him a second claret jug.

"I know it looks terrible, but it is what it is," Mickelson said at the time.

However it looked, it's hard to argue with the result.

So one year later, will we see the binder clip make a triumphant return to the top of the five-time major winner's head? With near-perfect weather so far at Royal Birkdale, Lefty hasn't had any hat trouble during his practice rounds.

But who knows? With the the unpredictable weather that comes with The Open, keep your eyes peeled for "Binder Clip: The Sequel."