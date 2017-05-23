Romo to make broadcast debut at Dean & Deluca

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo hung up the cleats for a spot in the broadcast booth after sitting out most of last season with an injury.

But before he makes his NFL debut for CBS, Romo will get some run in the booth this weekend at the Dean & Deluca Invitational, according to NFL.com.

Romo knows his golf, as he has tried (and failed) to qualify for the U.S Open on multiple occassions, including earlier this month.

"I think he is going to be great. I think we have the next John Madden on our hands," CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow said at a recent event at Colonial Country Club, host of the Dean & Deluca, in Fort Worth, Texas.

If that's true, the legend will be born this weekend alongside Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo.