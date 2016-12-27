Rory blames 'pea head' for lack of Ryder Cup hat

We finally have an answer to the question that has had golf fans everywhere losing sleep since the Ryder Cup ended back in September ... why wasn't Rory McIlroy wearing a hat?

After all, the four-time major champ is not averse to hats. He wears one just about every week while playing on the PGA Tour.

Here's proof.

But on Tuesday, Twitter detective Eddie Rowell got to the bottom of this great mystery by posing a simple question to the man himself:

@McIlroyRory Hi Rory was just wandering why you didn't wear a cap whilst playing in the Ryder Cup when you always do normally? #JustNoticed — Eddie Rowell (@eddie1972r) December 27, 2016

Turns out, McIlroy had a perfectly legitimate reason. He has a "pea head."

I've a pea head and the hats were way too big for me! https://t.co/YrOZs4qi8C — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 27, 2016

Look on the bright side Rory, you may not fit into every hat, but at least you don't have to worry about birds flying into your head like Elaine Benes.