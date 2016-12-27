Grill Room

Rory blames 'pea head' for lack of Ryder Cup hat

By

Jason Crook
December 27, 2016, 6:10 pm

We finally have an answer to the question that has had golf fans everywhere losing sleep since the Ryder Cup ended back in September ... why wasn't Rory McIlroy wearing a hat?

After all, the four-time major champ is not averse to hats. He wears one just about every week while playing on the PGA Tour.

Here's proof.

But on Tuesday, Twitter detective Eddie Rowell got to the bottom of this great mystery by posing a simple question to the man himself:

Turns out, McIlroy had a perfectly legitimate reason. He has a "pea head."

Look on the bright side Rory, you may not fit into every hat, but at least you don't have to worry about birds flying into your head like Elaine Benes.

Rory McIlroy, 2016 Ryder Cup

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

