Grill Room

Rory's biggest problem these days? Bobblehead dolls

By

Jason Crook
May 9, 2017, 5:25 pm

We all have problems.

Sometimes, you wake up late for work in the morning and your car won't start. Sometimes, you're a professional golfer and the bobblehead made in your likeness appears to be a little older than you actually are. Happens to the best of us.

Such was the case Tuesday at The Players Championship, where Rory McIlroy was presented with a bobblehead that looked just a little off.

The world No. 2 laughed off the mistaken identity as best he could, saying, "They made me look really old. There are wrinkles around my eyes."

Cheer up, Rory. Fresh off a lavish castle wedding and Caribbean honeymoon, and officially signed on as Taylormade's newest staffer - you were due for a bad break.

Rory McIlroy, 2017 The Players Championship

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

