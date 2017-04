Justin Rose appears to be taking his Masters playoff loss to Sergio Garcia in stride ... or on float.

With Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman tearing up the Bahamas for #SB2K17, Rose is having himself a personal #SBJR17 rager that involves him ripping golf balls from a floating tee into a very large body of water. Behold:

Feeding the fish. #biodegradable #SBJR17 A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

And now two deep cuts off the Official Golf Channel #SBJR17 Soundtrack (ed. note: Muppets rule):