Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception

Congratulations to Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins, who were married Saturday night in the latter's native Texas.

Unlike when Stevie Wonder reportedly performed at Rory McIlroy's wedding earlier this year, we have video evidence - and Rickie Fowler's Snapchat - to prove Kenny G was on hand for last night's festivities. And if watch to the end of the clip embedded here, you'll notice Garcia wearing a certain green jacket.

Pictures and videos of the celebration appear below:

A dream come true! #whitedressgreenjacket @theangelaakins @jenniferlindbergphotography A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Kenny G played Sergio Garcia's wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer — Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017