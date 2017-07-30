Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception

Congratulations to Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins, who were married Saturday night in the latter's native Texas.
Unlike when Stevie Wonder reportedly performed at Rory McIlroy's wedding earlier this year, we have video evidence - and Rickie Fowler's Snapchat - to prove Kenny G was on hand for last night's festivities. And if watch to the end of the clip embedded here, you'll notice Garcia wearing a certain green jacket.
Pictures and videos of the celebration appear below:
Kenny G played Sergio Garcia's wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer— Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017
SERGIO HAD KENNY G AT HIS WEDDING pic.twitter.com/R037sk7rvF— Eric Buenning (@ericbuenning) July 30, 2017
Also, pre-wedding putting: pic.twitter.com/v1B7YFACd8— Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017
And fireworks: pic.twitter.com/hUWONHxFLj— Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017