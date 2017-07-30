Grill Room

Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception

By

Grill Room Team
July 30, 2017, 9:39 am

Congratulations to Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins, who were married Saturday night in the latter's native Texas.

Unlike when Stevie Wonder reportedly performed at Rory McIlroy's wedding earlier this year, we have video evidence - and Rickie Fowler's Snapchat - to prove Kenny G was on hand for last night's festivities. And if watch to the end of the clip embedded here, you'll notice Garcia wearing a certain green jacket.

Pictures and videos of the celebration appear below:

A dream come true! #whitedressgreenjacket @theangelaakins @jenniferlindbergphotography

A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on

Sergio Garcia, Angela Akins, Kenny G

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

