'Happy Gilmore' star arrested for DUI, plays actor card

The actor who portrayed one of golf's most famous movie villains found himself in real trouble on Saturday after being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to TMZ.

Christopher McDonald, better known in golf circles as Shooter McGavin of "Happy Gilmore" fame, reportedly lost control of his Porsche and crashed into a gas meter around 9 p.m. in the Los Angeles area.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the 62-year-old actor informed police after they arrived that he starred in "Happy Gilmore."

It's unclear whether or not the officers were fans of the movie, but they responded by taking McDonald to jail and later releasing him without bail.

McDonald, who made headlines recently after partying with the Bills Mafia, was also charged with driving while intoxicated in North Carolina in 2013.

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

