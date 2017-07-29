Grill Room

Slumping Castaño hilariously begs Spieth for text

By

Jason Crook
July 29, 2017, 4:50 pm

The feel-good story of the RBC Canadian Open came on Friday, when Kramer Hickok revealed it was a text from his roommate, Jordan Spieth (maybe you've heard of him?), that inspired him to make his first ever cut on the PGA Tour.

Which is great for Hickok, but quite frankly, does nothing for Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

The 36-year-old veteran is marred in a slump, having not made a cut since the FedEx St. Jude Classic back in early June - when he was cut after 54 holes - and he seized the opportunity Saturday to poke a little fun at himself, asking for a text from Spieth to help him get back on track.

A quick look at Fernández-Castaño recent Twitter activity shows he's not joking, it is urgent. So pick up the phone, Jordan, cause this is rather depressing:

Jordan Spieth, Gonzalo Fernandez Castano

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

