Slumping Castaño hilariously begs Spieth for text

The feel-good story of the RBC Canadian Open came on Friday, when Kramer Hickok revealed it was a text from his roommate, Jordan Spieth (maybe you've heard of him?), that inspired him to make his first ever cut on the PGA Tour.

Which is great for Hickok, but quite frankly, does nothing for Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

The 36-year-old veteran is marred in a slump, having not made a cut since the FedEx St. Jude Classic back in early June - when he was cut after 54 holes - and he seized the opportunity Saturday to poke a little fun at himself, asking for a text from Spieth to help him get back on track.

Hey @JordanSpieth, can you please text me too? It's kind of urgent as I haven't played a full weekend since May. Thanks a lot in advance. https://t.co/ldSeun1xBR — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 29, 2017

A text from @JordanSpieth gave @KramerHickok the inspiration he needed to make his first cut on the PGA TOUR.https://t.co/0nr9MHFctK pic.twitter.com/YFqP0UoFIu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2017

A quick look at Fernández-Castaño recent Twitter activity shows he's not joking, it is urgent. So pick up the phone, Jordan, cause this is rather depressing:

Fortune cookies never disappoint. They must have been keeping an eye on my latest results! pic.twitter.com/N7j0jcQHYg — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 24, 2017

69-72 (-1) to MC @JDCLASSIC. Hit it much better but birdie putts didn't want to drop. Next stop @BarbasolPGATOUR in Auburn, AL next week. — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 15, 2017

73-67 (E) to MC last weekend @GbrClassic. Great to be back to WV after the terrible floodings they had just a year ago. I love this place! — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 10, 2017