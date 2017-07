We're not the only ones celebrating Jordan Spieth's 24th birthday.

Turns out, The Open winner is celebrating himself. And keeping with the recent trend of using major championship trophies to hold things other than the traditional victory drink, the birthday boy blew out his candle out with the help of the claret jug.

Celebrate Big! #24 #family #championgolferoftheyear @nothingbundt @jordanspieth A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Spieth's mom shared some photos on social media of the celebration, with all of her kids and the oldest trophy in golf in attendance.