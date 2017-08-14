Spieth celebrates Thomas' win with big old butt slap

Jordan Spieth has thing for celebrating major victories with a little love tap - just ask his caddie, Michael Greller.

And Sunday at the PGA Championship was no different. When good friend Justin Thomas broke through with his first major win, he couldn't help but congratulate him with a nice slap on the backside.

Jordan Spieth sneaks in the congratulatory slap on the ass for Justin Thomas pic.twitter.com/GrnJn5gHRp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 13, 2017

If this golf thing doesn't work out for Spieth, he'd fit in perfectly with his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.