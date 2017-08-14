Grill Room

Spieth celebrates Thomas' win with big old butt slap

By

Grill Room Team
August 14, 2017, 1:15 pm

Jordan Spieth has thing for celebrating major victories with a little love tap - just ask his caddie, Michael Greller.

And Sunday at the PGA Championship was no different. When good friend Justin Thomas broke through with his first major win, he couldn't help but congratulate him with a nice slap on the backside.

If this golf thing doesn't work out for Spieth, he'd fit in perfectly with his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

