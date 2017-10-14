Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss

It's good to be Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major champ and former Texas Longhorn was in attendance for the annual Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, taking in the football game as three-time major champs do - from on the field.

Spieth joined Texas players at the 50-yard line for the coin toss and watched the game from the sideline.

Longhorn @JordanSpieth on site for the coin toss in Dallas for Texas-OU pic.twitter.com/uhif37J7Y3 — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) October 14, 2017

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, none of that legendary Spieth magic rubbed off on the team, as they lost to the Sooners 29-24.