Grill Room

Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss

By

Grill Room Team
October 14, 2017, 7:45 pm

RSS

It's good to be Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major champ and former Texas Longhorn was in attendance for the annual Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, taking in the football game as three-time major champs do - from on the field.

Spieth joined Texas players at the 50-yard line for the coin toss and watched the game from the sideline.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, none of that legendary Spieth magic rubbed off on the team, as they lost to the Sooners 29-24.

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Grill Room

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Quotes of the Week: GOAT talks GOAT debate
Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

Trending

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
Michael Jordan talks golf, Tiger and the Tour
Perez cruises to four-shot win at CIMB
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.