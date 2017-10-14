Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss

It's good to be Jordan Spieth.
The three-time major champ and former Texas Longhorn was in attendance for the annual Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, taking in the football game as three-time major champs do - from on the field.
Spieth joined Texas players at the 50-yard line for the coin toss and watched the game from the sideline.
What an honor to do the coin toss @ATT #RedRiverShowdown today, let's go Horns! #HookEm #ATTathlete pic.twitter.com/hAxUY0SY4B— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) October 14, 2017
Longhorn @JordanSpieth on site for the coin toss in Dallas for Texas-OU pic.twitter.com/uhif37J7Y3— Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) October 14, 2017
Jordan Spieth in the house #Hookem pic.twitter.com/sFz6FQgZ2u— Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) October 14, 2017
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, none of that legendary Spieth magic rubbed off on the team, as they lost to the Sooners 29-24.