Spieth mocks Koepka for his sweater masterpiece

October 18, 2017

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims like attending sporting events. The two have shared via Instagram images of them at an Atlanta Falcons game.

And a New York Mets game.

Tuesday, it was the pair at Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Let's go Houston!@jenamsims #ballgame

But it wasn’t the event nor the location nor the fact that Koepka was pulling for the visitors that got Jordan Spieth’s attention. It Koepka’s choice of attire.

“[W]hat the hell did you spill,” Spieth commented on the photo.

Perhaps we’ve finally solved who stole Henrik Stenson’s clothes at The Open.

Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

