Spieth mocks Koepka for his sweater masterpiece

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims like attending sporting events. The two have shared via Instagram images of them at an Atlanta Falcons game.

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

And a New York Mets game.

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Tuesday, it was the pair at Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Let's go Houston!@jenamsims #ballgame A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

But it wasn’t the event nor the location nor the fact that Koepka was pulling for the visitors that got Jordan Spieth’s attention. It Koepka’s choice of attire.

“[W]hat the hell did you spill,” Spieth commented on the photo.

Perhaps we’ve finally solved who stole Henrik Stenson’s clothes at The Open.