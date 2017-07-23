Spieth proves there's no claret jug jinx

As it turns out, the claret jug is no Stanley Cup.

Two years ago in the midst of his historic two-major victory season, Jordan Spieth just missed out on a playoff at The Open, but that didn't stop him from catching a ride home with the champion, Zach Johnson, and drinking out of his claret jug.

Fast-forward to 2017, and Jordan Spieth is now an Open champion and three-time major winner after topping Matt Kuchar with an epic final-round back nine at Royal Birkdale.

While some coveted sports trophies - namely the NHL's Stanley Cup - are rumored to bring a jinx to anyone who touches them without earning it, it seems Spieth has dispelled this one with the same ease he was dropping birdies and eagles down the stretch on Sunday at Royal Birkdale.

Perhaps Kuchar would be wise to jump on Spieth's plane back to the States, especially if he's thirsty.