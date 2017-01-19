Grill Room

Spieth shows basketball skills with more athletic bro

By

Grill Room Team
January 19, 2017, 12:47 pm

Jordan Spieth shows off his basketball prowess with his brother, Steven, a senior on Brown University’s hoops team, in a short ESPN segment.

Jumper? Pretty good. Reverse layup? Very nice.

In the interview, the Spieth brothers are asked which trait from the other they would like to possess. Jordan, who at 23 is older, said, “a little more patience.” Steven responded with, “poise.”

It was also revealed that Steven is the better athlete and that Jordan must not be much of a runner.

Asked if he ever gets heckeled for being Jordan’s brothers, Steven said: “In any gym that’s half-packed, I hear a bunch of ‘Fore!’s as I’m shooting.”

“That’s awesome,” Jordan said with a huge smile.

Jordan Spieth

