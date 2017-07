Jordan Spieth's return to Dallas was met with a 5 a.m. champagne party.

Jordan's mother, Christine, posted the following pictures to Instagram of the Champion Golfer of the Year covered in champagne, celebrating his Open win with his family.

Ain't no party like a Spieth family party, 'cause a Spieth family party ... goes down at the airport? (Be sure to click through the first post to see all 10 images.)

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT