JT: 'Gotta go get grandma' before Rd. 3

Every professional golfer's pre-round routine is different. Some wake up early to hit the gym, some spend hours on the putting green while others may get in a solid range sesh. If you're Justin Thomas, you make sure grandma is taken care of.

After rounds of 67-71 at this week's Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Thomas needed little time to figure out his golf game, leaving him ample opportunity to tend to grandma. In advance of his third round, he made sure she could watch her grandson in comfort and style.