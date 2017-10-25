Grill Room

Thomas top 3 in world at golf and ... couch sitting?

By

Grill Room Team
October 25, 2017, 7:40 pm

Immediately after winning the inaugural CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and ascending to career-high No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Justin Thomas said that he "nothing left in the tank" and was "so excited to not do anything."

And go figure, he's really good at doing nothing, too. Top 3 in the world, according to him.

Thomas tweeted an update on his time away from the game on Wednesday after a year-long run in which he won six times, including his first major, and it sounds like things are going swimmingly.

The 24-year-old hashtagged his tweet with #cantstopwontstop, so if anyone needs JT in the near- or not-so near future, you know where to find him.

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, Grill Room

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

