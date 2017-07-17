Thomas to wear cardigan, tie Thursday at The Open

Justin Thomas will channel the other JT on Thursday and don a suit and tie - well, at least a tie.

Thomas on Monday tweeted out his Polo Ralph Lauren scripting for this week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, which will include Thomas in a cardigan and a tie for Round 1.

.@RalphLauren has outdone themselves this week! Loving the classic Open look with the tie and cardigan on Thursday#pologolf pic.twitter.com/kHmozyx3s0 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 17, 2017

When reached for comment, Bobby Jones, Walter Hagen and Rannulph Junuh all approved.