Grill Room

Thomas to wear cardigan, tie Thursday at The Open

By

Grill Room Team
July 17, 2017, 2:28 pm

Justin Thomas will channel the other JT on Thursday and don a suit and tie - well, at least a tie.

Thomas on Monday tweeted out his Polo Ralph Lauren scripting for this week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, which will include Thomas in a cardigan and a tie for Round 1.

When reached for comment, Bobby Jones, Walter Hagen and Rannulph Junuh all approved.

Justin Thomas, 2017 Open Championship, Rannulph Junuh

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

