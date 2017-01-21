Grill Room

Thomas welcomes Hadwin to the #59club

Nick Menta
Only eight players in PGA Tour history have posted a round of 59 or better, and two of them have done it in the past 10 days.

Justin Thomas kicked off the Sony Open with a first-round 59 last Thursday in Hawaii and was just followed by Adam Hadwin, who fired a third-round 59 at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

After spending only 10 days in the 59 club himself, Thomas is already welcoming new members. He dug up this tweet from Hadwin on Monday, who was most assuredly not thinking about a 59 while complaining about his delayed flight.

Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

