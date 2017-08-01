Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym

No one is quite sure when Tiger Woods will attempt a return to professional golf, but he's been popping up a lot lately on social media.

Woods tweeted photos over the weekend with his kids and soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and on Tuesday he was spotted in a gym in the Bahamas.

The 14-time major winner was nice enough to pose for a sweaty picture with a couple of fans:

Found a Tiger in the gym A post shared by Ollie St John (@olliesinj) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Woods underwent a fourth back surgery in April and was arrested on suspicion of DUI in May. He has since completed a "private intensive program" to address his pain medication management.