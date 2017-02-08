Timberlake's birdie no match for Mackenzie's ace

It's tough to get all the breaks to go your way on the golf course - even when you're Justin Timberlake.

The entertainment superstar is in the celebrity field this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, teaming up for the second straight year with Justin Rose. The two played a practice round Wednesday at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, where Timberlake managed to birdie the 226-yard, par-3 seventh hole.

Only issue? He still lost the hole.

That's because he and Rose were playing with another PGA Tour pro, Will Mackenzie, who managed to record a hole-in-one:

Willy Mac @Mavandnash just aced the 226yd par 3 7th at Monterrey! Oh, and the four ball played the hole in 8! Nice 2 @jtimberlake btw pic.twitter.com/BzRetAnAAq — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) February 8, 2017

Both Timberlake and Mackenzie's amateur partner, Brian Thompson, will play this week off a 4 handicap. The four men will have plenty of time to discuss Mackenzie's ace, as they'll play the first 54 holes together beginning Thursday morning back at Monterey Peninsula.