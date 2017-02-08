Grill Room

Timberlake's birdie no match for Mackenzie's ace

By

Will Gray
February 8, 2017, 3:29 pm



It's tough to get all the breaks to go your way on the golf course - even when you're Justin Timberlake.

The entertainment superstar is in the celebrity field this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, teaming up for the second straight year with Justin Rose. The two played a practice round Wednesday at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, where Timberlake managed to birdie the 226-yard, par-3 seventh hole.

Only issue? He still lost the hole.

That's because he and Rose were playing with another PGA Tour pro, Will Mackenzie, who managed to record a hole-in-one:

Both Timberlake and Mackenzie's amateur partner, Brian Thompson, will play this week off a 4 handicap. The four men will have plenty of time to discuss Mackenzie's ace, as they'll play the first 54 holes together beginning Thursday morning back at Monterey Peninsula.

Article Tags: 

Justin Timberlake, Will MacKenzie

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

