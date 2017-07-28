Trump can make 3- ... um ... make that, 30-footers

Grill Room

July 28, 2017

Donald Trump may be the greatest athlete to ever be elected as President of the United States of America, especially for a guy who reportedly eschews excercise.

According to new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Trump can throw a football, in a spiral, through a tire. Take that, Reagan!

He can drain jumpers from the key – in a topcoat. Take that, Obama!

And he can make 3-foot putts. Take that … Gerald Ford?

As you can tell from the below video, Scaramucci clearly brags about Trump’s ability to “sink 3-foot putts.”

The White House, of course, has the ability to literally rewrite history so, in the official transcript, 3 feet became 30 feet:

I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks 30-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege.

Maybe Trump just makes them so easily that they seem like 3-footers?

Grill Room team.

