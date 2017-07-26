Grill Room

TV viewer can't tell "Boo!" from "Kuuuuch!"

By

Grill Room Team
July 26, 2017, 9:28 am

RSS

Golf, as a sport, wants to bring in a new fan base. It might take some of them a while to catch up.

Poor Jim Bowens, from the southwest English town of Devon, was quite confused while watching the final round of The Open.

As fans at Royal Birkdale were bellowing “Kuuuuuuch!” to support Matt Kuchar in his showdown with Jordan Spieth, Mr. Bowens was quite certain they were booing him. He was so appalled, he wrote a letter to the editor at the Daily Express.

Such confusion is nothing new, as Luke Donald pointed out.

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship, Matt Kuchar

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Days later, still difficult to sum up Spieth's win
Spieth about to embark on quest for career slam
Bones: Greller gave 'most critical yardage' in history
Lyle in hospital after 'abnormal' blood test
Who's the best? Who knows? But Spieth gets it done

Trending

Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Thomas jabs Johnny as Grace shoots 62
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Hey, Phil: Jordan's allowed in the locker room now
Spieth celebrates Open win with caddie cup check
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
R&A chief referee explains Spieth's drop on No.13
Kuchar gets 'teary surprise' from family on 18th green
Photos: Fowler, Thomas partying with Spieth, jug
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.