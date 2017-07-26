TV viewer can't tell "Boo!" from "Kuuuuch!"

Golf, as a sport, wants to bring in a new fan base. It might take some of them a while to catch up.

Poor Jim Bowens, from the southwest English town of Devon, was quite confused while watching the final round of The Open.

As fans at Royal Birkdale were bellowing “Kuuuuuuch!” to support Matt Kuchar in his showdown with Jordan Spieth, Mr. Bowens was quite certain they were booing him. He was so appalled, he wrote a letter to the editor at the Daily Express.

Ah, Jim.

Jim, Jim, Jim.

You've made a right tit of yourself here, haven't you Jim? pic.twitter.com/IrwBFeddEE — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) July 25, 2017

Such confusion is nothing new, as Luke Donald pointed out.