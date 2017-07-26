TV viewer can't tell "Boo!" from "Kuuuuch!"

Golf, as a sport, wants to bring in a new fan base. It might take some of them a while to catch up.
Poor Jim Bowens, from the southwest English town of Devon, was quite confused while watching the final round of The Open.
As fans at Royal Birkdale were bellowing “Kuuuuuuch!” to support Matt Kuchar in his showdown with Jordan Spieth, Mr. Bowens was quite certain they were booing him. He was so appalled, he wrote a letter to the editor at the Daily Express.
Ah, Jim.— Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) July 25, 2017
Jim, Jim, Jim.
You've made a right tit of yourself here, haven't you Jim? pic.twitter.com/IrwBFeddEE
Such confusion is nothing new, as Luke Donald pointed out.
2002 US Open at Bethpage, playing with Bernhard Langer he asked me "Why are they booing you Luke" was early in the Luuuuke chant to be fair https://t.co/X5E4diHkFy— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 25, 2017