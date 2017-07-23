Twitter goes nuts over Spieth's Open win at Birkdale

Jordan Spieth started poorly but finished as good as anyone could ever hope to, playing his fnal five holes in 5 under to win The Open, the third leg of the career grand slam.

Social media was on fire the entire afternoon, starting when Spieth flipped the switch on No. 14 and continuing long after he had clinched his third major championship.

Here's some of the best tweets from those watching the action at Royal Birkdale:

What an incredible way to comeback and win. Many congrats @JordanSpieth — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 23, 2017

Great display of guts, determination and skill. Well done @JordanSpieth!!! #TheOpen — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017

Wow! What a wild back nine! Is @JordanSpieth something else? — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017

Great putt, Matt. Even greater putt, @JordanSpieth! Terrific stuff! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017

I'm out of things to tweet at this point honestly — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017

Impressive stuff. Beyond happy for my bro @JordanSpieth. Showed more resilience than I've ever seen. What a W! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017

And that's all she wrote..... Boy wonder is back. Incredible stuff. Gutted for Kooch. Great guy and awesome player. He will win one. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 23, 2017

Incredible entertainment this last few hours of golf. Little bit of everything. Nerves, errant shots, short misses, rules chaos, brilliance. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth is a savage — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) July 23, 2017

@JordanSpieth may simply be the best putter on the planet. Simply phenomenal. Exciting for golf. #theopenchampionship — Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 23, 2017

Spieth Happens. — Gary Williams (@garywilliamsGC) July 23, 2017

Congrats to Jordan! Possibly one of the best fight backs in the history of the game! #TheOpen @TheOpen — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 23, 2017

Awesome to watch! The kid is absolutely amazing! Congrats @JordanSpieth — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) July 23, 2017

What a freak.... congratulations @JordanSpieth ... — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) July 23, 2017