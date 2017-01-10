Twitter reax to Clemson beating 'Bama: JT not happy

Clemson rallied to defeat Alabama, 35-31, in the NCAA national championship on Monday night. Take a look at how pros reacted on social media, including a very unhappy Justin Thomas and a very excited Tiger, Trevor Immelman.

Without a doubt most upset I've ever been in my life. Just hate to see those guys lose that game after a great season. Congrats to Clemson — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 10, 2017

Great day, great friends, GO TIGERS!! A photo posted by Trevor Immelman (@trevorimmelman) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:06am PST

Guessing Watson won't trade this for that Heisman he deserves. Congrats @ClemsonFB and Tigers everywhere!!#voteaftertheseason — Lucas Glover (@Lucas_Glover_) January 10, 2017

couldn't be more proud to have attended the University of Alabama. Roll Tide — Bud Cauley (@BudCauley) January 10, 2017

Wonder what @JustinThomas34 is doing right now? Atleast u can wipe ur tears away with all those hunits! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) January 10, 2017

Down goes Bama. Evidently Saban could learn a thing or two from @JustinThomas34 about closing out a W — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) January 10, 2017

Not gunna lie that was hard to watch with my Bama friends. Crazy good game tho at least — max homa (@maxhoma23) January 10, 2017