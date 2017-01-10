Grill Room

Twitter reax to Clemson beating 'Bama: JT not happy

January 10, 2017, 7:57 am

Clemson rallied to defeat Alabama, 35-31, in the NCAA national championship on Monday night. Take a look at how pros reacted on social media, including a very unhappy Justin Thomas and a very excited Tiger, Trevor Immelman.

Great day, great friends, GO TIGERS!!

Justin Thomas, Trevor Immelman, Lucas Glover, Bud Cauley

