Twitter reax to Clemson beating 'Bama: JT not happy

Clemson rallied to defeat Alabama, 35-31, in the NCAA national championship on Monday night. Take a look at how pros reacted on social media, including a very unhappy Justin Thomas and a very excited Tiger, Trevor Immelman.
Without a doubt most upset I've ever been in my life. Just hate to see those guys lose that game after a great season. Congrats to Clemson— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 10, 2017
BOOM! GO TIGERS!!!#allin #nationalchampionship #cfbplayoff https://t.co/zbbJzWwHkC— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) January 10, 2017
Guessing Watson won't trade this for that Heisman he deserves. Congrats @ClemsonFB and Tigers everywhere!!#voteaftertheseason— Lucas Glover (@Lucas_Glover_) January 10, 2017
couldn't be more proud to have attended the University of Alabama. Roll Tide— Bud Cauley (@BudCauley) January 10, 2017
Wonder what @JustinThomas34 is doing right now? Atleast u can wipe ur tears away with all those hunits!— Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) January 10, 2017
The sequel was better. What a game. #Unbelievable #NationalChampionship #WhatItsAllAbout— Aaron Wise (@aaronwise_) January 10, 2017
Down goes Bama. Evidently Saban could learn a thing or two from @JustinThomas34 about closing out a W— Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) January 10, 2017
#greatgame#iLoveCollegeFootball— Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) January 10, 2017
Congrats Clempsin'!!!
That's. Why. I. Love. Sports. #cantmakeitup— Angela Stanford (@Angela_Stanford) January 10, 2017
Not gunna lie that was hard to watch with my Bama friends. Crazy good game tho at least— max homa (@maxhoma23) January 10, 2017
Congrats to the entire Clemson community! Especially happy for son Connor, Clemson senior IE major!— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) January 10, 2017