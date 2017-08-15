Grill Room

U.S. Solheim team rocking very patriotic apparel, hair

By

Jason Crook
August 15, 2017, 8:45 pm

RSS

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster gifted her team white hard hats decorated with American flags on Monday to signify the blue-collar work ethic she wants her squad to play with this week.

Hopefully, they go well with the outrageous American swag some of the team members have already been showing off on social media.

Michelle Wie led the way, getting her hair braided and colored red, white and blue over the weekend:

It matches her Swarovski crystal shoes:

And her USA onesie, which her and Danielle Kang are sporting:

Solheim Rookie at your service #USA

A post shared by Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) on

Not to be outdone, Lexi Thompson is rocking some patriotic shoes with her own face on them:

Who knows how the week will play out, but if swag counts for anything, the U.S. definitely has a leg up already.

Article Tags: 

2017 Solheim Cup, Juli Inkster, Michelle Wie, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

