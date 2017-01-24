Video: Spiranac gives golf lesson to pro surfer/model

This babe @anastasiaashley Can't wait for my surf lessons! #dinnerdate A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:42am PST

So what are a couple of professional athletes with nearly 2 million Instagram followers between them to do when they get together for a night?

Teach each other their crafts of course.

Paige Spiranac and professional surfer/model Anastasia Ashley hung out on Monday, and Paige gave the 29-year-old surfer some tips on her golf swing, with Ashley offering an I.O.U. for surfing lessons in return.

We'll keep an eye out for video of those lessons and make sure to bring them to you when they undoubtedly end up on social media.