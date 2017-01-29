Video: Torrey 'streaker' eludes security, jumps in lake

We use "streaker" in the loosest sense of the word, considering, you know, he was fully-clothed, but a man interrupted play on Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open, jumped in a lake and eluded several security guards before finally falling down and giving up.

By far the greatest thing I saw yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WXDjRs9ZN1 — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) January 28, 2017

Luckily, Harold Varner III happened to be rolling, and posted the video to Twitter. Based on his caption, it sounds like he was rooting for the guy, much like the rest of the crowd.

