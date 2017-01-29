Grill Room

Video: Torrey 'streaker' eludes security, jumps in lake

By

Grill Room Team
January 29, 2017, 11:50 am

We use "streaker" in the loosest sense of the word, considering, you know, he was fully-clothed, but a man interrupted play on Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open, jumped in a lake and eluded several security guards before finally falling down and giving up.

Luckily, Harold Varner III happened to be rolling, and posted the video to Twitter. Based on his caption, it sounds like he was rooting for the guy, much like the rest of the crowd.

This wasn't the first time a golf event has been interrupted by a fan, but how do this guy's moves stack up to his predecessors? Click here to find out.

2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Harold Varner III

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

