Viral chef 'Salt Bae' cooks for Fowler in Abu Dhabi

Rickie Fowler has a thing for hanging with celebrities. Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford spring to mind.

So when Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe went viral last week, you just knew it was only a matter of time before he was cooking for the PGA Tour superstar.

Fowler Snapchatted his visit to one of Gökçe's restaurants while in town for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and it looked, in a word - delicious.

Gökçe went from popular chef to "Salt Bae" overnight after a video of him slicing up an Ottoman steak and elegantly sprinkling it with salt took the Internet by storm.

Ottoman steak A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

The video wracked up seven million Instagram views and has turned into the biggest meme of the new year.

Others at the table included Dustin Johnson and his brother/caddie Austin.

It looks like they also approved: