Dogs can be adorable, but around these parts, we're especially appreciative of an adorable golf dog.

This one is making its way around the Internet the day after Brooks Koepka was crowned the new U.S. Open champion.

Posted to Barstool Sports' Instagram account, this pup helps his golfing human make a putt, and celebrates like all of us when we sink one we didn't expect to go in:

That's a good #GolfDog @ForePlayPod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Slow news day? Maybe. But try not to watch that more than once.