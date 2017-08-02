Grill Room

Watch: Balls rain on TopGolfers when return breaks

By

Jason Crook
August 2, 2017, 6:40 pm

You know the old saying, it's all fun and games until ... golf balls start falling out of the sky.

Wait, what?

Well, that's exactly what happened during a recent outing at what appears to be an Arizona TopGolf, according to video posted on Reddit Wednesday.

Apparently, the ball-return machine broke, and suddenly, customers were more worried about dodging golf balls than hitting them.

The ball return at Top Golf broke last night... from golf

The best part may be the guy at the end of the video saying, "all I wanted was a beer."

Hate to break it to you, sir, but you may be waiting a while on that refreshing beverage.

Grill Room, Top Golf, raining golf balls

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

