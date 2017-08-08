Grill Room

Watch: Bieber sings, walks inside ropes at PGA

By

Grill Room Team
August 8, 2017, 1:00 pm

Justin Bieber recently canceled his tour, which gives him plenty of time to attend golf practice rounds. The pop star walked inside the ropes on Tuesday at the PGA Championship, alongside Wesley Bryan, Kevin Na and buddy Bubba Watson.

They sang. They laughed. They drew a crowd.

Bieber also chatted up the TNT crew at Quail Hollow.

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Justin Bieber, Kevin Na, Wesley Bryan, Bubba Watson

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

