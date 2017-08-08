Watch: Bieber sings, walks inside ropes at PGA

Justin Bieber recently canceled his tour, which gives him plenty of time to attend golf practice rounds. The pop star walked inside the ropes on Tuesday at the PGA Championship, alongside Wesley Bryan, Kevin Na and buddy Bubba Watson.

They sang. They laughed. They drew a crowd.

New boy band pic.twitter.com/OkJZMEybTS — Golf Problems (@GolfProblems_) August 8, 2017

Video of Justin Bieber spotted at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Carmel, NC today. (August 8) pic.twitter.com/7XlfB9e4pE — JBCrewBackup (@JBCrewBackup) August 8, 2017

Bieber also chatted up the TNT crew at Quail Hollow.