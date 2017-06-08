Grill Room

Watch: Bubba sneaks into Curry's post-win interview

Grill Room Team
June 8, 2017, 9:58 am

Jason Day and Bubba Watson were courtside in Cleveland to watch the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cavaliers and gain a 3-0 edge in the NBA Finals.

After the game, Golden State star and golf enthusiast Stephen Curry was doing an on-court interview when Watson strolled into the camera frame.

Earlier in the day, Watson had showed off some of his NBA swag on Twitter.

He also tweeted out a photo of LeBron James.

Watson and Day will tee it up next week at Erin Hills for the U.S. Open.

Bubba Watson, Stephen Curry

