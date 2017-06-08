Watch: Bubba sneaks into Curry's post-win interview

Jason Day and Bubba Watson were courtside in Cleveland to watch the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cavaliers and gain a 3-0 edge in the NBA Finals.
After the game, Golden State star and golf enthusiast Stephen Curry was doing an on-court interview when Watson strolled into the camera frame.
Bubba Watson rolls up on @StephenCurry30 after the game.@GolfDigest pic.twitter.com/JrFyO8DVhb— Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 8, 2017
Earlier in the day, Watson had showed off some of his NBA swag on Twitter.
s for the #NBAFinals... en route to Cleveland! Hey @JDayGolf don't forget to pick me up!!! #Game3Live pic.twitter.com/laxrIiiWiI— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 7, 2017
Can't wait to watch two amazing players tonight @KingJames @KDTrey5!! #NBAFinals #Game3 pic.twitter.com/vYuwy5p7Oi— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 7, 2017
He also tweeted out a photo of LeBron James.
This guy @KingJames is a beast!! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/NMqzcarIRq— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 8, 2017
Watson and Day will tee it up next week at Erin Hills for the U.S. Open.