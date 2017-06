Ahead of this week's BMW International Open on the European Tour, Rafa Cabrera Bello decided to do a little surfing ... in downtown Munich ... which, you know, is land-locked.

Enter the Eisbach, a man-made river with a man-made wave perfect for stationary surfing in the heart of Munich.

In the video aboce, Cabrera Bello joins forces with Tao Schirrmacher, a former stationary wave riding European champion, to take on the ice brook.