Watch: Caddie chugs beer out of huge trophy

Stephan Jaeger won the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship on Sunday, and no one celebrated harder than his caddie.

Jaeger's second win on the Web.com circuit ensures he will be playing on the PGA Tour next season, and it came with a gigantic trophy capable of holding liquids.

Jaeger's caddie, Aaron Flener, seized the opportunity by chugging a victory beer out of the hardware.

Couldn't drink out of the last trophy so I had to take advantage of this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/iRGoMYe4sC — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) June 12, 2017

Ahhh ... the sweet, sweet taste of victory. Nothing better.