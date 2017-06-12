Grill Room

Watch: Caddie chugs beer out of huge trophy

By

Jason Crook
June 12, 2017, 1:10 pm

Stephan Jaeger won the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship on Sunday, and no one celebrated harder than his caddie.

Jaeger's second win on the Web.com circuit ensures he will be playing on the PGA Tour next season, and it came with a gigantic trophy capable of holding liquids.

Jaeger's caddie, Aaron Flener, seized the opportunity by chugging a victory beer out of the hardware.

Ahhh ... the sweet, sweet taste of victory. Nothing better.

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

