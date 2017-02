Looks like world No. 1 Jason Day is getting bored of being so good at playing golf right-handed.

Former PGA Tour pro David Lutterus on Thursday posted this video to Instagram of Day taking a whack at a ball left-handed:

JD 285 lefty #wow @jasondayofficial A video posted by David Lutterus (@lutterus) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

As you can tell by Day's response, it looks like he got ahold of it, and Lutterus' caption claims the ball sailed 285 yards.

This is a reminder that Jason Day is better at golf than you are - from either side of the ball.