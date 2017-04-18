Grill Room

Watch: Mob of Kangaroos invade Aussie golf course

Grill Room Team
April 18, 2017, 1:00 pm

It's been a while since we've seen anything but alligators invading a golf course, so it's a nice change of pace to have kangaroos back in the picture.

Some Australian dudes stumbled upon a mob (technical term, really) of kangaroos at St. Georges Basin Country Club, and decided to give it a go anyway.

It made for some interesting shots, but it appears they were able to avoid the hopping hazards for the most part.

These guys are just lucky Roger wasn't rolling with this crew, or they would've been in serious trouble.

Grill Room, Kangaroos

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

