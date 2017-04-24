Grill Room

Watch: Gators brawl on North Carolina golf course

Grill Room Team
April 24, 2017, 8:30 pm

Alligators are generally a little scary for most people to run into on the golf course - unless of course you're Cody Gribble - and that's when they're minding their own business.

But YouTube user derekreed36d stumbled upon two gators engaged in a battle last week on the 18th hole of Panthers Run at Ocean Ridge Plantation and didn't run, but instead pulled out his camera and started filming.

The videographer wisely didn't get close enough to measure, but estimated the reptiles to be 12 feet and 8 feet in length. That's a lot of angry gator.

