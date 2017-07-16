Grill Room

Watch: Girl holes incredible off-the-wall trick shot

By

Grill Room Team
July 16, 2017, 6:50 am

Sophie Godley is a former collegiate golfer who last played for the FIU Panthers in 2015-16. From a quick look at her Instagram page, she's still got it.

Godley has become quite the trick-shot artist, but her latest trick might be the most impressive one yet. Just in time for Open week, she found the bottom of the cup after bouncing one off a brick wall (à la Miguel Angel Jimenez).

Check out some of Godley's other impressive trick shots below:

