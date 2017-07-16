Watch: Girl holes incredible off-the-wall trick shot

Sophie Godley is a former collegiate golfer who last played for the FIU Panthers in 2015-16. From a quick look at her Instagram page, she's still got it.

Godley has become quite the trick-shot artist, but her latest trick might be the most impressive one yet. Just in time for Open week, she found the bottom of the cup after bouncing one off a brick wall (à la Miguel Angel Jimenez).

There's no pictures on a scorecard, so here's a video A post shared by Sophie Godley (@sophie_godley) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Check out some of Godley's other impressive trick shots below:

Happy National Wine Day @aprilsicam A post shared by Sophie Godley (@sophie_godley) on May 25, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT