The only thing better than Jordan Spieth's epic walk-off hole-out from the sand to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday may have been his incredible celebration, chucking his club and jumping for joy with caddie Michael Greller.

And the only thing better than that? Check out Greller's own celebration, where he launched the rake he was holding into outer space:

History. This guy is good. A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

When that rake returned from orbit, it eventually found its way back into Greller's hands, and will live forever in his man cave.